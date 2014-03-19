An elderly man was arrested Friday on suspicion of starting a fire on seat aboard a shinkansen that was traveling through Okayama Prefecture, police and the train operator said.

Yasuhiro Watanabe, 80, of Kobe, was arrested at JR Okayama Station and has admitted to the charge, police said.

He set fire to papers with a lighter shortly after 11 a.m., burning part of a seat, but nearby passengers put the fire out, the police said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

He was sitting on a window seat in the front car of the eight-car train bound for Kagoshima-Chuo Station in southwestern Japan.

山陽新幹線の車内に放火しようとしたとして、70代の男が逮捕されました。 26日午前11時10分ごろ、新大阪発鹿児島中央行きのみずほ615号の車内で男が紙に火を付けようとしたとして、70代の男が現住建造物等放火未遂の疑いで逮捕されました。