Pizza giant Domino's will take full control of its rapidly expanding Japanese operations, after its minority partner, private equity firm Bain Capital, announced it would pull the plug on its 25 per cent stake in August.
The $5.5 billion fast-food giant said the purchase of Bain's stake would be "funded from existing cash resources and bank facilities".
Domino's half-year accounts has the liability at $50.5 million.
The Australian-listed company bought a 75 per cent stake from Bain in 2013 for ¥12 billion, or more than $200 million. This deal provided a mechanism for Domino's to move to 100 per cent within three to five years, a Domino's spokesman said.
There were 472 Domino's stores in Japan as at the start of this year, and Domino's plans to open 850 stores there by 2022.
Pizza is an expensive fast food in Japan, which is the world's third-largest economy but has been dragged down by deflation and a declining birth rate.
