Outdoor theme park Legoland Japan on Thursday started selling one-day family tickets that offer discounts of up to 25 percent in response to complaints about higher fees compared with other parks.

The discount tickets will be available to visitors by the end of this year. The effective fee cut comes less than two months after the first Lego theme park in the nation opened in Nagoya on April 1.

The discounted one-day tickets come in two types - one for families with three members and another for those with four. They are only available for advance purchase.

The three-member family ticket is set at ¥14,700 while the four-member ticket is set at ¥18,300 if the tickets are purchased seven days or more in advance.

The price of the four-member ticket is ¥6,100 lower (25 percent) than the total cost for ordinary one-day tickets for two adults plus two children aged between 3 and 12.