Outdoor theme park Legoland Japan on Thursday started selling one-day family tickets that offer discounts of up to 25 percent in response to complaints about higher fees compared with other parks.
The discount tickets will be available to visitors by the end of this year. The effective fee cut comes less than two months after the first Lego theme park in the nation opened in Nagoya on April 1.
The discounted one-day tickets come in two types - one for families with three members and another for those with four. They are only available for advance purchase.
The three-member family ticket is set at ¥14,700 while the four-member ticket is set at ¥18,300 if the tickets are purchased seven days or more in advance.
The price of the four-member ticket is ¥6,100 lower (25 percent) than the total cost for ordinary one-day tickets for two adults plus two children aged between 3 and 12.
VIDEO
May 26
Outdoor theme park Legoland Japan on Thursday started selling one-day family tickets that offer discounts of up to 25 percent in response to complaints about higher fees compared with other parks.
(Japan Times)
May 25
I hope you're hungry because we're about the go on a street food eating binge on Hiroshima's amazing island, Miyajima.
(ONLY in JAPAN)
May 25
There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time.
(rocketnews24.com)
May 24
Budget carrier Peach Aviation is set to become Japan's first airline to accept bitcoin as payment for tickets.
(NHK)
May 24
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Tuesday it will suspend the public viewing of giant panda Shin Shin from Thursday as chances of her pregnancy have increased.
(Jiji)
May 22
An annual event to taste the regional fish specialty of katsuo, or bonito, was held in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday.
(NHK)
May 21
Air temperatures surged across Japan on Sunday, hitting 35.3 degrees Celsius in Tatebayashi in the eastern prefecture of Gunma.
(Jiji)
May 21
Tourists were given a rare treat Sunday when Kyoto's Nishi Honganji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, opened its centuries-old Karamon gate for the first time in 34 years.
(Japan Times)
May 21
People across Japan sweated it out in summer-like conditions, with temperatures on Saturday surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. Most observation points recorded their highest temperatures of the year.
(NHK)
May 20
Work to restore the main tower of Kumamoto Castle was shown to media on Friday, about one year after a series of earthquakes struck Kumamoto City, western Japan.
(NHK)