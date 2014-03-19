A pair of melons produced in the northern city of Yubari, Hokkaido, sold for 1.5 million yen in the first auction of this harvest season on Friday.

The price was half the record 3 million yen fetched for a pair of Yubari melons, a type of premium cantaloupe, in the previous year's auction, but largely in line with prices set in regular years at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market.

The successful bidder was Kurashige Shoten, a fruit wholesaler in Sapporo, Hokkaido, which plans to give the melons to children at an elementary school in Yubari.

A total of 580 melons shipped from nine farmers in Yubari were auctioned Friday, according to the city's agricultural cooperative.

北海道の夏の味覚・夕張メロンの初競りが行われました。去年は過去最高額となりましたが、今年はいくらで落札されたのでしょうか。 26日朝、札幌の中央卸売市場で行われた夕張メロンの初競りでは、過去最高額となった去年の半額となる2玉150万円で落札されました。