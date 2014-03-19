A pair of melons produced in the northern city of Yubari, Hokkaido, sold for 1.5 million yen in the first auction of this harvest season on Friday.
The price was half the record 3 million yen fetched for a pair of Yubari melons, a type of premium cantaloupe, in the previous year's auction, but largely in line with prices set in regular years at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market.
The successful bidder was Kurashige Shoten, a fruit wholesaler in Sapporo, Hokkaido, which plans to give the melons to children at an elementary school in Yubari.
A total of 580 melons shipped from nine farmers in Yubari were auctioned Friday, according to the city's agricultural cooperative.
Outdoor theme park Legoland Japan on Thursday started selling one-day family tickets that offer discounts of up to 25 percent in response to complaints about higher fees compared with other parks. (Japan Times)
Pizza giant Domino's will take full control of its rapidly expanding Japanese operations, after its minority partner, private equity firm Bain Capital, announced it would pull the plug on its 25 per cent stake in August. (smh.com.au)
Tokyo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night for taking a woman, 55, hostage at her condominium in the Asakusa district of the Japanese capital's Taito Ward and inflicting injuries on the captive with a knife. (Jiji)
Airbnb has joined hands with staffing company Pasona to train people in Japan to support the U.S. company's signature business of offering private homes as lodging for travelers -- a practice known as minpaku here. (Nikkei)
Foreigners on a two-week hunger strike over conditions at immigration detention centers in Japan have ended their protest in the hope their decision would bring better treatment, but an official said on Thursday there would be no change in policies. (Japan Today)