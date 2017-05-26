A giant deepwater shark known as a megamouth has been found alive in a fishing net in the Pacific Ocean off Mie Prefecture, western Japan.

The megamouth is the second to be caught in Japan in 4 days. Such sharks are rarely captured alive.

A local fishery firm says its workers found the 5 meter-long creature on Friday morning when they wound up their net about 20 kilometers off Owase City.

The shark is being kept in a water tank.

Another live megamouth was found on Monday in waters off Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo. But it died the next day.

Toba Aquarium expert Naoto Takamura says only 120 such sharks, including 20 in Japan, have been found globally, and rarely alive.

「幻のサメ」といわれるメガマウスが三重県沖で生きたまま捕獲され、その後、海に放されました。 26日午前2時ごろ、尾鷲市の沖約20キロで、体長5メートルほどの雌のメガマウスザメがサバ漁の網に掛かっているのが見つかりました。