English education to start for 3rd graders from FY 2018
Japan Today -- May 27
Japanese elementary schools will be eligible to start English education in the third grade from fiscal 2018, instead of the fifth grade as now, the education ministry said Friday.

The measure is aimed at realizing a smooth transition to curriculum guidelines that take effect from fiscal 2020, said Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hirokazu Matsuno.

During a two-year transition period through fiscal 2020, elementary schools will also be allowed to teach music and physical education classes under the new guidelines, the ministry said.

Japan revises curriculum guidelines roughly every 10 years, spelling out what must be taught to students.

