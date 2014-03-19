Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Friday demonstrated their unity in the fight against terrorism, at their summit meeting in Taormina, Sicily, southern Italy, that started the same day for a two-day run.

The leaders from the seven countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States--as well as the European Union, also shared the view that free and fair trade and investment will bring mutual benefits.

In a joint statement against terrorism and violent extremism, released on the first day of the summit, the leaders expressed their "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the families of the victims of a suicide bombing in Manchester, Britain, on Monday, adding, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"We stand united in our joint endeavor to make sure that our citizens are safe and secure...and will take the strongest action possible to find, identify, remove and punish, as appropriate, terrorists and those who abet their activities," the statement said.