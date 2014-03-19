A former juvenile prison in the city of Nara in western Japan, built in 1908 and designated as an important cultural asset, will be converted into a hotel, the Justice Ministry said Friday.
The move is part of the Japanese government's strategy to utilize public facilities for tourism as it aims to increase the annual number of foreign visitors to the country to 40 million in 2020.
The facility, which was a prison until March, was constructed late in Japan's Meiji era and is rated highly as a tourist attraction on the back of its antique appearance with red bricks.
The government foresees brisk demand for the prison hotel, also reflecting the relative lack of accommodation facilities in Nara.
Prison cells at the facility will be renovated into guest rooms, while a building that was used as a hospital will be changed to a low-cost lodging house.
日本で初めて監獄がホテルに生まれ変わります。
