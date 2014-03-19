Public prosecutors on Friday indicted Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, a former head of the parents' association at an elementary school in the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, for allegedly murdering a Vietnamese girl attending the school in March.

The Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office did not reveal whether the suspect has admitted or denied the allegations against him, which also include abandoning the body of the nine-year-old girl.

According the indictment, Shibuya is suspected of kidnapping the girl, who was a third-grader, in his vehicle on March 24 to perform indecent acts on her and detained her partly by using handcuffs. He allegedly choked the girl to death after molesting her, and abandoned her body near a drainage ditch in the city of Abiko, also Chiba.

The girl went missing after leaving her home in Matsudo for school around 8 a.m. on March 24 (11 p.m. on March 23 GMT). Her body was found near the drainage ditch, which is some 10 kilometers from her home, on the morning of March 26.