Leaders from the Group of 7 countries reached consensus on fighting protectionism, but could not find it on climate change. That's the message in a communique from the leaders at the end of a 2-day summit in Italy.

In the statement, the leaders endorsed free trade vowing to fight protectionism. US President Donald Trump has pushed back against making similar statements in the past.

But the G7 leaders said they failed to find consensus on the Paris climate Agreement. Trump tweeted he will make a decision on it in the coming week. During the presidential campaign, he had promised to pull the US out of the agreement.

On North Korea, leaders said the country presents a "grave threat." They called on Pyongyang to fully comply with UN Security Council Resolutions and to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

In a press conference following the end of the summit, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe focused on North Korea.

Abe said "The issue of North Korea does not only affect East Asia, but the whole world. We confirmed this with the other leaders of the G7 countries. What we need now are actual steps by the international community which cherishes the rule of law to take concrete actions."

イタリア・シチリア島で行われていたG7サミットは、北朝鮮への圧力強化や自由貿易の重要性などを盛り込んだ首脳宣言を採択して閉幕しました。 安倍総理大臣は、北朝鮮問題で強いメッセージを出すことができたと成果を強調しました。