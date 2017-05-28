Leaders from the Group of 7 countries reached consensus on fighting protectionism, but could not find it on climate change. That's the message in a communique from the leaders at the end of a 2-day summit in Italy.
In the statement, the leaders endorsed free trade vowing to fight protectionism. US President Donald Trump has pushed back against making similar statements in the past.
But the G7 leaders said they failed to find consensus on the Paris climate Agreement. Trump tweeted he will make a decision on it in the coming week. During the presidential campaign, he had promised to pull the US out of the agreement.
On North Korea, leaders said the country presents a "grave threat." They called on Pyongyang to fully comply with UN Security Council Resolutions and to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.
In a press conference following the end of the summit, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe focused on North Korea.
Abe said "The issue of North Korea does not only affect East Asia, but the whole world. We confirmed this with the other leaders of the G7 countries. What we need now are actual steps by the international community which cherishes the rule of law to take concrete actions."
It was a struggle, but yokozuna Hakuho pushed his record-high championship total to 38 with a victory on Saturday over ozeki Terunofuji in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. (the-japan-news.com)
With the aim of revitalizing its tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Fukushima Prefecture is teaming up with neighboring Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures to establish a so-called "Diamond Route" to serve as an inbound tourism route linking major sightseeing spots. (the-japan-news.com)
Public prosecutors on Friday indicted Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, a former head of the parents' association at an elementary school in the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, for allegedly murdering a Vietnamese girl attending the school in March. (Jiji)
Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Friday demonstrated their unity in the fight against terrorism, at their summit meeting in Taormina, Sicily, southern Italy, that started the same day for a two-day run. (Jiji)