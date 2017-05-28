G7 Summit ends
NHK -- May 28
Leaders from the Group of 7 countries reached consensus on fighting protectionism, but could not find it on climate change. That's the message in a communique from the leaders at the end of a 2-day summit in Italy.

In the statement, the leaders endorsed free trade vowing to fight protectionism. US President Donald Trump has pushed back against making similar statements in the past.

But the G7 leaders said they failed to find consensus on the Paris climate Agreement. Trump tweeted he will make a decision on it in the coming week. During the presidential campaign, he had promised to pull the US out of the agreement.

On North Korea, leaders said the country presents a "grave threat." They called on Pyongyang to fully comply with UN Security Council Resolutions and to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

In a press conference following the end of the summit, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe focused on North Korea.

Abe said "The issue of North Korea does not only affect East Asia, but the whole world. We confirmed this with the other leaders of the G7 countries. What we need now are actual steps by the international community which cherishes the rule of law to take concrete actions."

イタリア・シチリア島で行われていたG7サミットは、北朝鮮への圧力強化や自由貿易の重要性などを盛り込んだ首脳宣言を採択して閉幕しました。　安倍総理大臣は、北朝鮮問題で強いメッセージを出すことができたと成果を強調しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 28
Sumo: Hakuho powers to 38th career title
It was a struggle, but yokozuna Hakuho pushed his record-high championship total to 38 with a victory on Saturday over ozeki Terunofuji in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. (the-japan-news.com)
May 28
May 28
Toyota strengthens Lexus brand with boat
Toyota Motor Corp. has unveiled in Tokyo a prototype for the first pleasure boat under its luxury car brand Lexus. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
Another megamouth shark found in Japan
A giant deepwater shark known as a megamouth has been found alive in a fishing net in the Pacific Ocean off Mie Prefecture, western Japan. (NHK)
May 27
English education to start for 3rd graders from FY 2018
Japanese elementary schools will be eligible to start English education in the third grade from fiscal 2018, instead of the fifth grade as now, the education ministry said Friday. (Japan Today)
May 27
New 'Diamond Route' aims to help Fukushima shine
With the aim of revitalizing its tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Fukushima Prefecture is teaming up with neighboring Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures to establish a so-called "Diamond Route" to serve as an inbound tourism route linking major sightseeing spots. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
Man indicted for killing Vietnamese girl in Japan
Public prosecutors on Friday indicted Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, a former head of the parents' association at an elementary school in the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, for allegedly murdering a Vietnamese girl attending the school in March. (Jiji)
May 27
Western Japan prison to be converted to hotel
A former juvenile prison in the city of Nara in western Japan, built in 1908 and designated as an important cultural asset, will be converted into a hotel, the Justice Ministry said Friday. (Jiji)
May 27
G-7 leaders united in fight against terrorism
Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Friday demonstrated their unity in the fight against terrorism, at their summit meeting in Taormina, Sicily, southern Italy, that started the same day for a two-day run. (Jiji)
May 26
Pair of Yubari melons fetch Y1.5 million at season's 1st auction
A pair of melons produced in the northern city of Yubari, Hokkaido, sold for 1.5 million yen in the first auction of this harvest season on Friday. (Japan Today)