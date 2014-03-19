It was a struggle, but yokozuna Hakuho pushed his record-high championship total to 38 with a victory on Saturday over ozeki Terunofuji in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Terunofuji put up quite the battle against the sport's winningest wrestler who hadn't won an Emperor's Cup in a year.

In fact, Hakuho was forced to pull out of the previous tournament early because of injuries. He is healthy and back in winning form.

"When there's an injury, the only one who knows the amount of pain is the one who's injured, so I just started with rehab and worked to get back into shape," Hakuho said in a TV interview following the final bout of the day.

During his time without an Emperor's Cup, a number of wrestlers have won championships and moved up in rank.

"The fact that there are new guys rising up makes it a challenge," Hakuho said.

Terunofuji, who spent the past three days limping because of a bad left leg, didn't allow the yokozuna to get a grip on his belt early on. The two battled hard for position before the ozeki appeared to tire and had no response when Hakuho made a push forward and drove him to the edge and out of the ring for his 14th consecutive victory.