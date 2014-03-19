Toyota strengthens Lexus brand with boat
Toyota Motor Corp. has unveiled in Tokyo a prototype for the first pleasure boat under its luxury car brand Lexus.

The hull of "Sport Yacht Concept" was created based on the Lexus design philosophy. The boat has two five-liter gasoline engines, which the Lexus car uses. It is 12.7 meters long and carries eight people.

Targeting wealthy consumers, Toyota aims to strengthen the image of the Lexus brand.

