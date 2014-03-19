Toyota Motor Corp. has unveiled in Tokyo a prototype for the first pleasure boat under its luxury car brand Lexus.
The hull of "Sport Yacht Concept" was created based on the Lexus design philosophy. The boat has two five-liter gasoline engines, which the Lexus car uses. It is 12.7 meters long and carries eight people.
Targeting wealthy consumers, Toyota aims to strengthen the image of the Lexus brand.
It was a struggle, but yokozuna Hakuho pushed his record-high championship total to 38 with a victory on Saturday over ozeki Terunofuji in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. (the-japan-news.com)
Leaders from the Group of 7 countries reached consensus on fighting protectionism, but could not find it on climate change. That's the message in a communique from the leaders at the end of a 2-day summit in Italy. (NHK)
With the aim of revitalizing its tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Fukushima Prefecture is teaming up with neighboring Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures to establish a so-called "Diamond Route" to serve as an inbound tourism route linking major sightseeing spots. (the-japan-news.com)
Public prosecutors on Friday indicted Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, a former head of the parents' association at an elementary school in the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, for allegedly murdering a Vietnamese girl attending the school in March. (Jiji)
Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Friday demonstrated their unity in the fight against terrorism, at their summit meeting in Taormina, Sicily, southern Italy, that started the same day for a two-day run. (Jiji)