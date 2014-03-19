Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday tied with Junichiro Koizumi as postwar Japan's third longest-serving leader with 1,980 days in office.

The figure combines the 62-year-old's brief stint in power from 2006 to 2007, which ended when he resigned citing health problems, with his second term dating from December 2012.

His tenure as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was supposed to end in September next year, but the party recently extended its term limit for party leaders, enabling him to potentially serve a third straight three-year term as president until September 2021 if he wins another party leadership contest.

Abe would become the longest serving prime minister in Japanese history if he is still in the role in November 2019, surpassing Taro Katsura, who was prime minister for 2,886 days, in the early 20th century.

Prime ministers are typically the leaders of their parties by convention. Japanese law has no limit on how long prime ministers can serve.

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Abe's right-hand man, said administrations should be judged on what they do rather than how long they continue.