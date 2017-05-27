Tokyo cops: Rolling papers in car of ex-KAT-TUN member nabbed for marijuana
tokyoreporter.com -- May 28
Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that rolling papers were found inside the vehicle of a former member of popular boy band KAT-TUN who was arrested for the possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward earlier this week, reports TBS News.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Koki Tanaka, 31, after he was was allegedly found to be in possession of a fragment of marijuana inside the vehicle he was driving on a street in the Dogenzaka area. He was sent to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office on Friday morning.

In addition to the fragment of marijuana, which was found between the driver and passenger seats on the floor, police also discovered tobacco leaves, filters and rolling papers that showed signs of having been used.

Tanaka has denied the charges. "The marijuana in my car is not mine," the suspect told police. About the rolling paper and tobacco, Tanaka said that he smokes a blend of tobacco leaves.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
