Police in Kadoma, Osaka, have arrested a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after they drove a vehicle at high speed along a narrow road frequently used by schoolchildren, and then posted footage of the incident online.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on May 19. The 19-year-old suspect, a construction worker, and his friend - a company employee - turned themselves in to police on Friday night, Fuji TV reported. The 19-year-old said he was the driver and his friend admitted to filming the video.

In the video footage, which was filmed from the front passenger seat, the car speeds along the narrow road with schoolchildren hurriedly moving out of the way. The car's horn can be heard sounding several times. The car was travelling at between 40-60 kilometres an hour, police said.

The video was posted on Twitter, YouTube and other social media.