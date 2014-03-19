Woman found dead in Akita after apparent bear attack
Japan Today -- May 28
Police in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, said a 61-year-old woman was apparently killed by a bear while picking bamboo shoots in the mountains.

According to police, the body of Masako Oishi was found at around 1 p.m. Saturday in a remote mountainous area known to be a bear habitat. Fuji TV reported that the woman was found by a friend who contacted police.

Oishi was found lying face down with gashes on the back of her head and shoulder consistent with a bear attack, officials said.

Earlier this month, police warned residents in mountainous areas of Aomori and Akita prefectures to be on the lookout for bears.

Flyers were circulated to warn people of bear attacks in rural areas of the two prefectures. The flyers advised local residents not to enter forests where bears have spotted at a time of year when they forage for bamboo shoots and mountain vegetables.

秋田県仙北市の山で頭から血を流した女性が見つかり、女性は死亡しました。クマに襲われたとみられています。　27日、仙北市の山で女性が頭から血を流して倒れていると一緒に山を訪れていた仲間から110番通報がありました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
