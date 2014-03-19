Police in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, said a 61-year-old woman was apparently killed by a bear while picking bamboo shoots in the mountains.
According to police, the body of Masako Oishi was found at around 1 p.m. Saturday in a remote mountainous area known to be a bear habitat. Fuji TV reported that the woman was found by a friend who contacted police.
Oishi was found lying face down with gashes on the back of her head and shoulder consistent with a bear attack, officials said.
Earlier this month, police warned residents in mountainous areas of Aomori and Akita prefectures to be on the lookout for bears.
Flyers were circulated to warn people of bear attacks in rural areas of the two prefectures. The flyers advised local residents not to enter forests where bears have spotted at a time of year when they forage for bamboo shoots and mountain vegetables.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shoving a male commuter into a train, leaving him severely injured during an altercation at a station in Chofu City, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that rolling papers were found inside the vehicle of a former member of popular boy band KAT-TUN who was arrested for the possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward earlier this week, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
It was a struggle, but yokozuna Hakuho pushed his record-high championship total to 38 with a victory on Saturday over ozeki Terunofuji in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. (the-japan-news.com)
Leaders from the Group of 7 countries reached consensus on fighting protectionism, but could not find it on climate change. That's the message in a communique from the leaders at the end of a 2-day summit in Italy. (NHK)
Police in Kadoma, Osaka, have arrested a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after they drove a vehicle at high speed along a narrow road frequently used by schoolchildren, and then posted footage of the incident online. (Japan Today)