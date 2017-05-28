Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shoving a male commuter into a train, leaving him severely injured during an altercation at a station in Chofu City, reports TBS News
At around 11 p.m., Hiroo Kondo, a construction worker, allegedly shoving one man, 29, in a group of four before shoving one of them, a 29-year-old man, into a train that had just departed Shibasaki Station on the Keio Line.
The victim suffered a head fracture and temporarily lost consciousness. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, the Asahi Shimbun reported (May 28).
Police have charged Kondo, who was intoxicated at the time, with attempted murder. "I can't believe I have to go through this when I didn't even do anything," the suspect is quoted in denying the charges.
Prior to the incident, the five persons engaged in an argument. The male victim was confronted by the suspect, who said, "Hey, you bumped into me [near the ticket gate] earlier, didn't you?"
Kondo became enraged after the victim told him to "calm down" and shoved his left shoulder, saying, "Don't you dare talk down to me."
After the incident, Kondo was apprehended by station staff after a witness made an emergency call.
