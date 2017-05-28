Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men residing in Tokyo over the alleged sale of fake Viagra pills online, reports Nikkan Sports
Over a one-year period ending in April, Toshihisa Saito, 57, and Ryuichi Aoki, 41, allegedly sold 270 pills containing components similar to Viagra, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction, to four men for 110,000 yen on a retail website.
Saito, who has been charge with violating the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Law and the Trademark Law, admits to the allegations. "I did it to cover living expenses," he was quoted by police.
Saito is also believed to have sold some 1,400 fake Viagra pills on the same site for some 670,000 yen since 2014, police said.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shoving a male commuter into a train, leaving him severely injured during an altercation at a station in Chofu City, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have revealed that rolling papers were found inside the vehicle of a former member of popular boy band KAT-TUN who was arrested for the possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward earlier this week, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
It was a struggle, but yokozuna Hakuho pushed his record-high championship total to 38 with a victory on Saturday over ozeki Terunofuji in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. (the-japan-news.com)
Leaders from the Group of 7 countries reached consensus on fighting protectionism, but could not find it on climate change. That's the message in a communique from the leaders at the end of a 2-day summit in Italy. (NHK)
Police in Kadoma, Osaka, have arrested a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after they drove a vehicle at high speed along a narrow road frequently used by schoolchildren, and then posted footage of the incident online. (Japan Today)