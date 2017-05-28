Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men residing in Tokyo over the alleged sale of fake Viagra pills online, reports Nikkan Sports

Over a one-year period ending in April, Toshihisa Saito, 57, and Ryuichi Aoki, 41, allegedly sold 270 pills containing components similar to Viagra, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction, to four men for 110,000 yen on a retail website.

Saito, who has been charge with violating the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Law and the Trademark Law, admits to the allegations. "I did it to cover living expenses," he was quoted by police.

Saito is also believed to have sold some 1,400 fake Viagra pills on the same site for some 670,000 yen since 2014, police said.

偽のバイアグラを販売したなどとして、57歳の男が逮捕されました。男は錠剤に本物と似たような成分を入れて、正規の4分の1ほどの値段で販売していたということです。