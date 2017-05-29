Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched a missile on Monday morning. Government officials believe it landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japan will work alongside the US to deter North Korea from further provocations and that it will also work with the international community, including South Korea, to maintain a high level of security.

South Korea's military says the missile flew nearly 450 kilometers before landing in the sea. It says the missile was launched from North Korea's eastern coast and that it is thought to be a Scud missile.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary says there is no damage to vessels or aircraft in the area.

Yoshihide Suga also says the latest launch clearly violates UN Security Council resolutions and that his country has lodged a strong protest with Pyongyang over its latest ballistic missile launch.

北朝鮮が29日朝早く、東部の元山（ウォンサン）付近から東に向け、飛翔（ひしょう）体を発射しました。日本政府は弾道ミサイルと断定しました。 韓国軍によりますと、朝早く、北朝鮮東部の元山付近から東に向けて飛翔体が発射されました。韓国軍が分析を急いでいます。