Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched a missile on Monday morning. Government officials believe it landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japan will work alongside the US to deter North Korea from further provocations and that it will also work with the international community, including South Korea, to maintain a high level of security.
South Korea's military says the missile flew nearly 450 kilometers before landing in the sea. It says the missile was launched from North Korea's eastern coast and that it is thought to be a Scud missile.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary says there is no damage to vessels or aircraft in the area.
Yoshihide Suga also says the latest launch clearly violates UN Security Council resolutions and that his country has lodged a strong protest with Pyongyang over its latest ballistic missile launch.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday apprehended a 21-year-old man in the theft of two diamonds valued at more than 6 million yen from a jewelry store in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Billed as a domestically developed version of the Global Positioning System, the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) Michibiki No. 2 satellite will be launched on Thursday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. (the-japan-news.com)
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February. (the-japan-news.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shoving a male commuter into a train, leaving him severely injured during an altercation at a station in Chofu City, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)