The 70th Cannes Film Festival awarded its top prize, the Palme d'Or, to Swedish director Ruben Ostlund for his comedy "The Square".

The film depicts how a museum curator faces contradictions in society in connection with an exhibition that he put together.

The award ceremony was held on Sunday, the closing day of one of the world's 3 largest film festivals.

"Radiance" by the Japanese director Naomi Kawase was one of the films nominated in the section. After the official showing last week, the jury praised the piece as poetic and beautiful. But Kawase's work missed out.

世界三大映画祭の一つ「カンヌ国際映画祭」が閉幕しました。日本の河瀬直美監督の作品は、最高賞の受賞を逃しました。 河瀬監督の「光」は、永瀬正敏さんが主演で、視力を失いつつあるカメラマンと彼との出会いで心が動かされていく女性を描いた作品です。