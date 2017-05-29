Kemari ball game held at a Nara shrine
NHK -- May 29
An ancient ball game known as "kemari" was staged at a major shrine in Nara. The event held at Kasugataisha shrine is named "Manyo-kemari".

A non-profit organization working to preserve Nara's culture came up with the idea, based on kemari practiced in the Asuka and Nara periods of 7th and 8th centuries.

The game was played in a field at the shrine compound by 4 teams of about 40 people, including junior high school students of a local soccer club and NPO staff. The participants donned ancient costumes.

In Manyo-kemari, teams of 6 people each compete to score by kicking a ball made of deer skin, to get it into the opponent's court.

News source: NHK
May 29
