An ancient ball game known as "kemari" was staged at a major shrine in Nara. The event held at Kasugataisha shrine is named "Manyo-kemari".
A non-profit organization working to preserve Nara's culture came up with the idea, based on kemari practiced in the Asuka and Nara periods of 7th and 8th centuries.
The game was played in a field at the shrine compound by 4 teams of about 40 people, including junior high school students of a local soccer club and NPO staff. The participants donned ancient costumes.
In Manyo-kemari, teams of 6 people each compete to score by kicking a ball made of deer skin, to get it into the opponent's court.
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February. (the-japan-news.com)
With the aim of revitalizing its tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Fukushima Prefecture is teaming up with neighboring Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures to establish a so-called "Diamond Route" to serve as an inbound tourism route linking major sightseeing spots. (the-japan-news.com)
