Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday apprehended a 21-year-old man in the theft of two diamonds valued at more than 6 million yen from a jewelry store in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Billed as a domestically developed version of the Global Positioning System, the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) Michibiki No. 2 satellite will be launched on Thursday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. (the-japan-news.com)
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February. (the-japan-news.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shoving a male commuter into a train, leaving him severely injured during an altercation at a station in Chofu City, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)