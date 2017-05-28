A survey shows that nearly 30 percent of gas stations in sparsely populated areas of Japan are not sure if they will be able to continue their business operations.

The economy and industry ministry conducted the survey of 1,436 gas stations in municipalities where 3 or fewer gas stations are located. The response rate was 72 percent.

72 percent of the respondents said they will continue their business operations, but 19 percent are undecided. Nine percent said they are considering closing down.

They cited a drop in sales, difficulty in finding employees, and aging facilities.