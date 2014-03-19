Bathhouses in fog about accepting people with tattoos
the-japan-news.com -- May 29
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February.

It is not unusual for people from other countries to get tattooed because of their culture or for fashion. But opposition to tattoos is still strong among Japanese bathhouse users and operators, partly for the purpose of keeping yakuza gangsters from those facilities.

A person related to the industry said, "It will take more time before people with tattoos are accepted."

The Public Bath Houses Law obliges public bathing facility operators to refuse entry to people with infectious diseases and to prevent customers from doing anything that will foul the baths, from the perspective of public sanitation.

The government's written statement said having tattoos alone does not adversely affect sanitary conditions, and thus having tattoos does not constitute a reason for refusing customers under the law.

However, the written statement does not have any binding power. An official of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said, "We leave it to the judgment of facility operators whether they allow [people with tattoos] to use their bathing facilities."

News source: the-japan-news.com
MORE NEWS
May 29
Kemari ball game held at a Nara shrine
An ancient ball game known as "kemari" was staged at a major shrine in Nara. The event held at Kasugataisha shrine is named "Manyo-kemari". (NHK)
May 29
Bathhouses in fog about accepting people with tattoos
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
New 'Diamond Route' aims to help Fukushima shine
With the aim of revitalizing its tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Fukushima Prefecture is teaming up with neighboring Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures to establish a so-called "Diamond Route" to serve as an inbound tourism route linking major sightseeing spots. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
Western Japan prison to be converted to hotel
A former juvenile prison in the city of Nara in western Japan, built in 1908 and designated as an important cultural asset, will be converted into a hotel, the Justice Ministry said Friday. (Jiji)
May 26
Legoland Japan offers family discounts after complaints about high fees
Outdoor theme park Legoland Japan on Thursday started selling one-day family tickets that offer discounts of up to 25 percent in response to complaints about higher fees compared with other parks. (Japan Times)
May 25
Hiroshima street food guide (on Miyajima Island)
I hope you're hungry because we're about the go on a street food eating binge on Hiroshima's amazing island, Miyajima. (ONLY in JAPAN)
May 25
Three reasons you should go to Kyoto right now
There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time. (rocketnews24.com)
May 24
Peach Aviation to accept bitcoin
Budget carrier Peach Aviation is set to become Japan's first airline to accept bitcoin as payment for tickets. (NHK)
May 24
Ueno Zoo to halt viewing of giant panda with pregnancy signs
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Tuesday it will suspend the public viewing of giant panda Shin Shin from Thursday as chances of her pregnancy have increased. (Jiji)
May 22
'Katsuo Festival' held in Kochi
An annual event to taste the regional fish specialty of katsuo, or bonito, was held in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday. (NHK)