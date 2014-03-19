Takuma Sato becomes first Japanese to win Indianapolis 500
Japan Times -- May 29
Takuma Sato won the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese driver to triumph in America's iconic race.

Sato passed three-time winner Helio Castroneves in the waning laps and held on to win, laying the ghost of a heartbreak at “The Brickyard” in 2012.

“Unbelievable feeling!” a beaming Sato declared as he accepted a bear-hug of congratulations from Andretti Autosport team boss Michael Andretti.

“He drove unbelieveable,” Andretti said of Sato’s performance in an eventful race that saw pole-sitter Scott Dixon of New Zealand escape serious injury in a spectacular crash and Formula One star Fernando Alonso’s race ended by engine failure.

Sato, who started from the second row, beat Catroneves by two-tenths of a second.

“I couldn’t do what he was doing (on the closing laps),” said the Brazilian, who improved 17 places from his starting position.

Rookie Ed Jones was third, followed by Britain’s Max Chilton, Brazil’s Tony Kanaan, Colombia’s Juan Pablo Montoya and 2016 winner Alexander Rossi.

The hectic race featured 35 lead changes among a race-record 15 drivers.

That included Spain’s Alonso, who rocked racing when he opted to play hooky from Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to tackle the 2.5 mile (4 km) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Despite his Formula One pedigree, Alonso faced a welter of new challenges. He had never raced before on an oval, never driven and IndyCar and hadn’t done a rolling start since his karting days.

But he challenged for the lead much of the day, leading 27 laps before his Honda engine blew after 179 of 200 laps.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 29
North Korea launches another missile
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched a missile on Monday morning. Government officials believe it landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. (NHK)
May 29
Tokyo cops nab man in Y6 million diamond theft in Ueno
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday apprehended a 21-year-old man in the theft of two diamonds valued at more than 6 million yen from a jewelry store in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
May 29
May 29
Kemari ball game held at a Nara shrine
An ancient ball game known as "kemari" was staged at a major shrine in Nara. The event held at Kasugataisha shrine is named "Manyo-kemari". (NHK)
May 29
Kawase misses Palme d'Or at Cannes
The 70th Cannes Film Festival awarded its top prize, the Palme d'Or, to Swedish director Ruben Ostlund for his comedy "The Square". (NHK)
May 29
Michibiki satellites aim to provide 'Japanese GPS'
Billed as a domestically developed version of the Global Positioning System, the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) Michibiki No. 2 satellite will be launched on Thursday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. (the-japan-news.com)
May 29
30% of rural gas stations face uncertain future
A survey shows that nearly 30 percent of gas stations in sparsely populated areas of Japan are not sure if they will be able to continue their business operations. (NHK)
May 29
Bathhouses in fog about accepting people with tattoos
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February. (the-japan-news.com)
May 28
Drunk man shoves commuter into moving train during fight
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shoving a male commuter into a train, leaving him severely injured during an altercation at a station in Chofu City, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
May 28
Woman found dead in Akita after apparent bear attack
Police in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, said a 61-year-old woman was apparently killed by a bear while picking bamboo shoots in the mountains. (Japan Today)