Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday apprehended a 21-year-old man in the theft of two diamonds valued at more than 6 million yen from a jewelry store in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi

t around 1:00 p.m., Keita Ibushi allegedly stole the two gems, valued at about 6.1 million yen, that had been inside a display case at shop Echoluck, located in the Ueno area, after asking to see the highest-priced diamonds on hand. He then fled the store.

Ibushi, who was later arrested by police near the store, admits to the allegations. "I stole [the gems] since I have no money," the suspect was quoted by police.

In carrying out the theft, the suspect pocketed both gems after the male shopkeeper, 80, removed two from the case and placed them on a table.

After Ibushi fled the store, the shopkeeper alerted police. Officers subsequently apprehended the suspect on a road about 400 meters from the shop.

東京・上野の宝石店でダイヤモンド2個、約610万円相当を盗んだとして21歳の男が現行犯逮捕されました。 飯伏慶容疑者は28日午後1時すぎ、台東区上野の宝石店に客を装って入り、ダイヤモンド2個、約610万円相当が入ったケースを盗んだ疑いが持たれています。