Interest in Japanese hospitality is growing, and this term may help explain it
cnbc.com -- May 30
"Omotenashi" is a Japanese term signifying the traditionally correct way to treat a guest, and it's the guiding principle for much of the country's hospitality industry.

That sector has seen increased interest in recent years among domestic and international investors, according to a 2016 report by real estate firm CBRE, and new hotel developments are accelerating against the growing number of inbound tourists.

For one hospitality provider, Hoshino Resorts, the traditional Omotenashi ethic is still an important part of the experience. The company - a family business that has been around for more than 100 years and runs a total of 35 resorts in Japan - operates brands Hoshinoya, Kai and Risonaire, and it stands out for requiring all employees to be versed in each facet of hospitality.

That is, Hoshino Resorts employees aren't specialized in one role - reception, housekeeping or kitchen duty, for example - and they are instead trained to perform across all duties. That practice allows the staff to deliver "the ultimate experience" for guests, according to Yoshiharu Hoshino, CEO of Hoshino Resorts.

Hoshino told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday that the driving demand for luxury resorts in Japan is the curiosity of the Japanese culture and nature. In fact, CBRE's 2016 report on the Japanese hotel market said foreign tourists in Japan tend to visit gateway cities that are well-known overseas.

In 2015, Tokyo topped all other regions with the highest number of foreign visitor nights, followed by Osaka.

Japan is also opening its doors wide to foreign travelers, with the goal of welcoming 40 million international tourists annually by 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympics and Paralympics. In efforts to support its goal, the Japanese cabinet had recently cleared the way for full legalization of Airbnb-style short-term accommodations in Japan.

News source: cnbc.com
MORE NEWS
May 30
N.Korea: Launched precision-guided missile
North Korea says it has successfully carried out a test-launch of a new precision-guided ballistic missile. (NHK)
May 30
Studio Ghibli criticised for paying low salary to animators
The latest job ad calling for animators to help create Miyazaki's next anime feature film has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. (rocketnews24.com)
May 30
Chiba Univ medical student given 4 years for gang rape
A 23-year-old Chiba University medical student was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for his role in the gang rape of a woman during and after a party in September last year. (Japan Today)
May 30
Japan's demographic time bomb is a bad omen for the US
Over the last five years, Japan's economy has contracted by more than two trillion dollars in GDP and 1 million people in lost population. (businessinsider.com.au)
May 30
Japan Tobacco plans to quadruple smokeless tobacco output capacity by 2018: CEO
Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018, as it races against bigger rival Philip Morris for a larger share of the Japanese vaping products market. (Reuters)
May 30
Potato chip panic: why Japan's future food security depends on solutions from its past
Japan's potato chip fans recently went on a panicked buying spree as the country's snack food companies were forced to partially halt production of the favorite crisps. (Japan Times)
May 30
Google helps communicate Japan's craftsmanship to world
A collaboration between U.S. company Google Inc. and university students in Kyoto has created a website to introduce Japan's craftworks to the world. (the-japan-news.com)
May 30
Interest in Japanese hospitality is growing, and this term may help explain it
"Omotenashi" is a Japanese term signifying the traditionally correct way to treat a guest, and it's the guiding principle for much of the country's hospitality industry. (cnbc.com)
May 30
Rock guitarist promotes fuel-cell at concert
A Japanese rock guitarist has demonstrated a practical use for fuel cells at a concert at Budokan in Tokyo. (NHK)
May 30
McDonald's, Rakuten announce partnership to improve customer convenience
McDonald's Japan and Rakuten Inc on Monday announced that the two companies have formed a partnership around the Rakuten Point Card service to improve customer convenience by enabling Rakuten Point Card cardholders to use their card at approximately 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from June 1. (Japan Today)