A collaboration between U.S. company Google Inc. and university students in Kyoto has created a website to introduce Japan's craftworks to the world.

The website -- g.co/madeinjapan -- currently features about 140 traditional craftwork items from the nation's 47 prefectures in Japanese and English. The list includes Nishijin brocade from Kyoto Prefecture and Arita porcelain ware from Saga Prefecture.

Using photographs, text and movies showing the processes involved in craftworks, the Google-run website features various Japanese artworks in an unprecedented endeavour.

"We worked hard to create the website using smart, stylish images and atmospheres just like those in fashion magazines," said a student who edited material and created designs for the site. "We hope visitors to the site will appreciate how wonderful Japanese craftworks are."

According to Google Japan G.K., this is a part of "Google Arts & Culture," a global-scale project to compile various forms of arts and documents into an online database. The ongoing project has focused on Japan's handiwork.

The company hoped to create a site that would attract young Japanese and foreigners who are not familiar with craftworks.