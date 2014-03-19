Free nursery school and kindergarten for families nationwide as well as tighter control of ballooning medical costs highlight Japan's newest strategies to achieve growth, The Nikkei learned Monday.
The government's policy and reform draft prioritizes investment in human capital, a more efficient social safety net, and research and development spending. The draft will be tweaked based on discussions by Japan's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy and the ruling coalition, then approved by the cabinet as early as June 9. The budget for next fiscal year will be based on this framework.
Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018, as it races against bigger rival Philip Morris for a larger share of the Japanese vaping products market. (Reuters)
McDonald's Japan and Rakuten Inc on Monday announced that the two companies have formed a partnership around the Rakuten Point Card service to improve customer convenience by enabling Rakuten Point Card cardholders to use their card at approximately 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from June 1. (Japan Today)