Free nursery school and kindergarten for families nationwide as well as tighter control of ballooning medical costs highlight Japan's newest strategies to achieve growth, The Nikkei learned Monday.

The government's policy and reform draft prioritizes investment in human capital, a more efficient social safety net, and research and development spending. The draft will be tweaked based on discussions by Japan's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy and the ruling coalition, then approved by the cabinet as early as June 9. The budget for next fiscal year will be based on this framework.