Japan Tobacco plans to quadruple smokeless tobacco output capacity by 2018: CEO
Reuters -- May 30
Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018, as it races against bigger rival Philip Morris for a larger share of the Japanese vaping products market.

Global tobacco firms see Japan as a fertile test ground for vaping products since e-cigarettes using nicotine-laced liquid are not allowed under the country's pharmaceutical regulation. While the Marlboro maker's heat-not-burn "IQOS" tobacco device is already enjoying strong demand in Japan, Japan Tobacco's launch of its "Ploom Tech" product has run into delays.

"It's embarrassing for a tobacco company top to say this, but I did not expect this," said Japan Tobacco CEO Mitsuomi Koizumi, referring to the popularity of IQOS, which had about a 10 percent market share in April, from 7.6 percent in January.

Japan Tobacco is looking for mergers and acquisitions (M&As)in emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America, as well as opportunities to invest in startups that have patents and technology for alternative tobacco products, the CEO of the world's No.3 tobacco company said.

With more people shifting to smokeless products such as IQOS due to health concerns, Japan Tobacco's domestic cigarette sales volume is likely to fall 9.6 percent this year.

News source: Reuters
MORE NEWS
May 30
N.Korea: Launched precision-guided missile
North Korea says it has successfully carried out a test-launch of a new precision-guided ballistic missile. (NHK)
May 30
Studio Ghibli criticised for paying low salary to animators
The latest job ad calling for animators to help create Miyazaki's next anime feature film has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. (rocketnews24.com)
May 30
Chiba Univ medical student given 4 years for gang rape
A 23-year-old Chiba University medical student was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for his role in the gang rape of a woman during and after a party in September last year. (Japan Today)
May 30
Japan's demographic time bomb is a bad omen for the US
Over the last five years, Japan's economy has contracted by more than two trillion dollars in GDP and 1 million people in lost population. (businessinsider.com.au)
May 30
Japan Tobacco plans to quadruple smokeless tobacco output capacity by 2018: CEO
Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018, as it races against bigger rival Philip Morris for a larger share of the Japanese vaping products market. (Reuters)
May 30
Potato chip panic: why Japan's future food security depends on solutions from its past
Japan's potato chip fans recently went on a panicked buying spree as the country's snack food companies were forced to partially halt production of the favorite crisps. (Japan Times)
May 30
Google helps communicate Japan's craftsmanship to world
A collaboration between U.S. company Google Inc. and university students in Kyoto has created a website to introduce Japan's craftworks to the world. (the-japan-news.com)
May 30
Interest in Japanese hospitality is growing, and this term may help explain it
"Omotenashi" is a Japanese term signifying the traditionally correct way to treat a guest, and it's the guiding principle for much of the country's hospitality industry. (cnbc.com)
May 30
Rock guitarist promotes fuel-cell at concert
A Japanese rock guitarist has demonstrated a practical use for fuel cells at a concert at Budokan in Tokyo. (NHK)
May 30
McDonald's, Rakuten announce partnership to improve customer convenience
McDonald's Japan and Rakuten Inc on Monday announced that the two companies have formed a partnership around the Rakuten Point Card service to improve customer convenience by enabling Rakuten Point Card cardholders to use their card at approximately 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from June 1. (Japan Today)