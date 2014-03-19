McDonald's Japan and Rakuten Inc on Monday announced that the two companies have formed a partnership around the Rakuten Point Card service to improve customer convenience by enabling Rakuten Point Card cardholders to use their card at approximately 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from June 1.

Collaboration between McDonald's Japan and Rakuten began in December 2008 with the introduction of Rakuten's e-money service, Rakuten Edy, at all McDonald's restaurants nationwide, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a wider variety of payments methods beyond cash and allowing the restaurants to provide a quicker and smoother service. Through the new partnership, customers who present their Rakuten Point Card or their Rakuten Point Card app when paying at McDonald's restaurants in Japan can earn one Rakuten Super Point for every 100 yen (tax included) spent. Rakuten Super Points can be used in the various Rakuten Group services as well as for payment at McDonald's restaurants in Japan and other partner stores.