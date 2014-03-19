Chiba Univ medical student given 4 years for gang rape
Japan Today -- May 30
A 23-year-old Chiba University medical student was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for his role in the gang rape of a woman during and after a party in September last year.

The Chiba District Court ruled Masaya Yoshimoto, the last of four defendants from the university to be tried in connection with the incident in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, "bears the heaviest criminal responsibility among those involved."

Presiding Judge Hideo Nirei said Yoshimoto sexually assaulted the victim, who had become incapacitated after drinking heavily, and incited another medical student to also commit rape, adding, "The victim seeks severe punishment after sustaining great psychological pain."

Prosecutors had sought 6 years for the fifth-year student at the university's school of medicine, while the defense team had asked for a suspended sentence, saying his acts did not involve the use of force.

A 24-year former medical student and a 31-year-old former doctor-in-training at the university have already been given suspended sentences over the case.

Another former fifth-year medical student, Kensuke Yamada, 23, has appealed after being sentenced to an unsuspended three-year term in April for gang rape.

The trials of the four have revealed their heavy drinking at the party held at a restaurant in Chiba on Sept. 20 evening.

Roughly a dozen people at the party began binge drinking together and the victim was repeatedly asked to compete in drinking contests to empty glasses of wine, according to court hearings.

The four were notorious for their drinking at parties, the court heard, and deliberately wore clothes they didn't mind staining if they threw up.

Yoshimoto and Yamada took the incapacitated woman to a women's bathroom at the restaurant and raped her, while the former doctor-in-training molested her and the 24-year-old former student raped her at his home after the party, according to the trials.

集団で乱暴した罪で、千葉大医学部の男に実刑判決です。　千葉大学医学部5年の吉元将也被告（23）は、一審で実刑判決を受けた山田兼輔被告（23）と去年9月、千葉市の飲食店で20代の女性に集団で乱暴した罪に問われています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 30
N.Korea: Launched precision-guided missile
North Korea says it has successfully carried out a test-launch of a new precision-guided ballistic missile. (NHK)
May 30
Studio Ghibli criticised for paying low salary to animators
The latest job ad calling for animators to help create Miyazaki's next anime feature film has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. (rocketnews24.com)
May 30
Chiba Univ medical student given 4 years for gang rape
A 23-year-old Chiba University medical student was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for his role in the gang rape of a woman during and after a party in September last year. (Japan Today)
May 30
Japan's demographic time bomb is a bad omen for the US
Over the last five years, Japan's economy has contracted by more than two trillion dollars in GDP and 1 million people in lost population. (businessinsider.com.au)
May 30
Japan Tobacco plans to quadruple smokeless tobacco output capacity by 2018: CEO
Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018, as it races against bigger rival Philip Morris for a larger share of the Japanese vaping products market. (Reuters)
May 30
Potato chip panic: why Japan's future food security depends on solutions from its past
Japan's potato chip fans recently went on a panicked buying spree as the country's snack food companies were forced to partially halt production of the favorite crisps. (Japan Times)
May 30
Google helps communicate Japan's craftsmanship to world
A collaboration between U.S. company Google Inc. and university students in Kyoto has created a website to introduce Japan's craftworks to the world. (the-japan-news.com)
May 30
Interest in Japanese hospitality is growing, and this term may help explain it
"Omotenashi" is a Japanese term signifying the traditionally correct way to treat a guest, and it's the guiding principle for much of the country's hospitality industry. (cnbc.com)
May 30
Rock guitarist promotes fuel-cell at concert
A Japanese rock guitarist has demonstrated a practical use for fuel cells at a concert at Budokan in Tokyo. (NHK)
May 30
McDonald's, Rakuten announce partnership to improve customer convenience
McDonald's Japan and Rakuten Inc on Monday announced that the two companies have formed a partnership around the Rakuten Point Card service to improve customer convenience by enabling Rakuten Point Card cardholders to use their card at approximately 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from June 1. (Japan Today)