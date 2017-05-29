The latest job ad calling for animators to help create Miyazaki's next anime feature film has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.

Just last week, we were thrilled to hear that Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki had officially "withdrawn" his retirement in order to make one last feature-length anime film. That wasn't the only good news for fans of the acclaimed animation studio either, as the company also announced that they would be hiring animators to work on the new movie.

The lengthy job description included details such as location and submission requirements, while also highlighting the fact that applicants of any nationality were eligible to apply, as long as they were proficient in Japanese. However, it was the section outlining the pay that caught the attention of overseas readers, who were vocal about their surprise at the low salary being offered, with their comments making news back in Japan.

According to local media, the monthly salary of "200,000 yen (US$1,797) or more" drew criticism from people abroad, who took to social media to voice their opinions.