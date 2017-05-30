North Korea says it has successfully carried out a test-launch of a new precision-guided ballistic missile.
The country's state-run media said on Tuesday morning that the test was carried out under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un.
The announcement says Kim was pleased that the preparation process had been highly automated, enabling the country to more quickly prepare to defeat its enemies.
It claims that the missile hit a point within 7 meters of the target.
It is believed to be the launch detected near the eastern city of Wonsan on Monday.
VIDEO
May 30
(NHK)
May 30
The latest job ad calling for animators to help create Miyazaki's next anime feature film has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.
(rocketnews24.com)
May 30
A 23-year-old Chiba University medical student was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for his role in the gang rape of a woman during and after a party in September last year.
(Japan Today)
May 30
Over the last five years, Japan's economy has contracted by more than two trillion dollars in GDP and 1 million people in lost population.
(businessinsider.com.au)
May 30
Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018, as it races against bigger rival Philip Morris for a larger share of the Japanese vaping products market.
(Reuters)
May 30
Japan's potato chip fans recently went on a panicked buying spree as the country's snack food companies were forced to partially halt production of the favorite crisps.
(Japan Times)
May 30
A collaboration between U.S. company Google Inc. and university students in Kyoto has created a website to introduce Japan's craftworks to the world.
(the-japan-news.com)
May 30
"Omotenashi" is a Japanese term signifying the traditionally correct way to treat a guest, and it's the guiding principle for much of the country's hospitality industry.
(cnbc.com)
May 30
A Japanese rock guitarist has demonstrated a practical use for fuel cells at a concert at Budokan in Tokyo.
(NHK)
May 30
McDonald's Japan and Rakuten Inc on Monday announced that the two companies have formed a partnership around the Rakuten Point Card service to improve customer convenience by enabling Rakuten Point Card cardholders to use their card at approximately 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from June 1.
(Japan Today)