North Korea says it has successfully carried out a test-launch of a new precision-guided ballistic missile.

The country's state-run media said on Tuesday morning that the test was carried out under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un.

The announcement says Kim was pleased that the preparation process had been highly automated, enabling the country to more quickly prepare to defeat its enemies.

It claims that the missile hit a point within 7 meters of the target.

It is believed to be the launch detected near the eastern city of Wonsan on Monday.