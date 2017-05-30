A Japanese rock guitarist has demonstrated a practical use for fuel cells at a concert at Budokan in Tokyo.
During a two-and-half-hour show on Monday evening, SUGIZO of the band LUNA SEA played all of his musical instruments with power supplied by a commercially available fuel-cell vehicle. Hydrogen used as fuel was created by solar power.
The 14,000 or so fans in attendance applauded when he said he benefitted from hydrogen.
After the gig, SUGIZO said if all the sound and lighting for the band was powered by hydrogen and renewable energy, it would mark a step forward in terms of both stage effects and energy use. The musician is known for his interest in environmental issues.
Japan Tobacco Inc plans to spend $500 million to quadruple its smokeless tobacco production capacity by the end of 2018, as it races against bigger rival Philip Morris for a larger share of the Japanese vaping products market. (Reuters)
McDonald's Japan and Rakuten Inc on Monday announced that the two companies have formed a partnership around the Rakuten Point Card service to improve customer convenience by enabling Rakuten Point Card cardholders to use their card at approximately 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from June 1. (Japan Today)