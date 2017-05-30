A Japanese rock guitarist has demonstrated a practical use for fuel cells at a concert at Budokan in Tokyo.

During a two-and-half-hour show on Monday evening, SUGIZO of the band LUNA SEA played all of his musical instruments with power supplied by a commercially available fuel-cell vehicle. Hydrogen used as fuel was created by solar power.

The 14,000 or so fans in attendance applauded when he said he benefitted from hydrogen.

After the gig, SUGIZO said if all the sound and lighting for the band was powered by hydrogen and renewable energy, it would mark a step forward in terms of both stage effects and energy use. The musician is known for his interest in environmental issues.