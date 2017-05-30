Yakuza gunned down in Denny's parking lot in Zama
tokyoreporter.com -- May 30
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe that a shooting incident at a family restaurant in Zama City on Monday that left one gang member seriously injured was the result of a dispute, reports Nippon News Network.

At around 8:10 p.m., police were tipped off about a quarrel that led to the shooting of one man in the parking lot of an outlet of Denny's, located in the Sagamioka area.

According to officers from the Zama Police Station, an unknown assailant shot the victim with at least one bullet in his upper body. He was transported in an unconscious state to a nearby hospital. As of Tuesday, he had yet to regain consciousness.

The assailant then fled the scene. Police are currently seeking his whereabouts. A gun has not been located, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 30).

Police have determined that both the assailant and victim are members of criminal syndicates. It is believed that the shooting was the result of a work-related dispute.

神奈川県座間市のレストラン駐車場で、40代くらいの男性が何者かに銃で撃たれました。撃った人物は逃走していて、警察が行方を追っています。　警察などによりますと、29日午後8時ごろ、座間市相模が丘にあるレストランの駐車場で「男性が銃で撃たれた。撃った男は逃げた」と通報がありました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
