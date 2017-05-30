Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 66-year-old man in an assault in Sumiyoshi Ward last week that left the victim unconscious, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System.
At around 7:00 p.m. on May 26, Hirofumi Take is alleged to have repeatedly stomped on and punched the head of Teruo Shibata, 77, on a road near the apartment building where both the suspect and victim live.
Take was acquainted with Shibata, who lost consciousness and suffered serious injuries in the incident. As of Monday, he had yet to regain consciousness.
Take, who has been charged with attempted the murder, denies the charges, telling police he did not intend to kill Shibata. "Shibata had been saying things about me for a while," the suspect was quoted. "I stood up to him and took him down."
Police subsequently sought the whereabouts of a suspect. Two days later, Take turned himself over to police.
