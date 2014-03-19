Japan ranks 15th in number of foreign visitors
Jiji -- May 30
Japan ranked 15th in the world in terms of the number of visitors from abroad last year, a government white paper said Tuesday.

The number of visitors to Japan grew 21.8 pct from the previous year to 24.04 million, according to the 2017 white paper on tourism.

Nine of the country's 10 regions saw an increase in the total number of foreign visitors who stayed at accommodation facilities.

Notably, the Shikoku western region had a sharp increase of 46.0 pct, led by visitors from Taiwan and Hong Kong. The Chubu central region was the only region that saw the number fall.

News source: Jiji
Japan ranks 15th in number of foreign visitors
