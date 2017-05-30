This year's report, approved by the Cabinet, shows that the number of people who took their own life declined to 21,897 in 2016, the lowest level in 22 years. But the figures also show that suicide was the top cause of death among people in five age groups from 15 to 39, a trend that stands out amid a decline in other generations.

Japan's suicide rate (the number of suicides per 100,000 people) stood at 19.5 as of 2014. Russia topped the list of eight major economies at 21.8. Japan's rate was higher than 15.1 in France, 13.4 in the U.S., 12.6 in Germany, 11.3 in Canada, 7.5 in Britain and 7.2 in Italy. The year of most-recent available statistics varies by country.

The highest rate was observed in Lithuania, where 30.8 out of 100,000 were recorded as having taken their own lives. It was followed by 28.5 in South Korea and 24.2 in Suriname.

The 11.7 suicide rate for Japanese women was the third highest, following South Korea's 17.3 and Suriname's 13.4.

Tuesday's report, the 11th annual installment, indicates that Japan's campaign against suicide has made some progress. The number of suicides surged in the late 1990s and remained above 30,000 for more than 10 years, with the highest number --- 34,427 --- recorded in 2003. The figure has remained below 30,000 since 2012.

日本の自殺死亡率が諸外国のなかで6番目に高かったことが、政府の自殺対策白書で明らかになりました。 政府が閣議決定した自殺対策白書によりますと、去年、自殺で死亡した人は2万1897人で、7年連続で減少しました。自殺の原因は健康問題が最も多く、家庭や経済的な問題などが続いています。