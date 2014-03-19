Japan Airlines will launch routes linking Narita International Airport with Melbourne and Kona, Hawaii, in September.

The airline will operate one flight each way every day on both routes, the carrier said Monday.

JAL will launch the Narita-Melbourne route on Sept. 1, covering the second-largest city in Australia. The route will add to the existing one between Narita and Sydney, Australia’s biggest city.

JAL decided on the move as it expects demand growth thanks to the Japan-Australia economic partnership agreement, which came into force in January 2015.