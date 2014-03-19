Japan Times -- May 30
Japan Airlines will launch routes linking Narita International Airport with Melbourne and Kona, Hawaii, in September.
The airline will operate one flight each way every day on both routes, the carrier said Monday.
JAL will launch the Narita-Melbourne route on Sept. 1, covering the second-largest city in Australia. The route will add to the existing one between Narita and Sydney, Australia’s biggest city.
JAL decided on the move as it expects demand growth thanks to the Japan-Australia economic partnership agreement, which came into force in January 2015.
News source: Japan Times
May 31
May 30
May 30
May 29
May 29
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
With the aim of revitalizing its tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Fukushima Prefecture is teaming up with neighboring Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures to establish a so-called "Diamond Route" to serve as an inbound tourism route linking major sightseeing spots. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
May 26
May 25
May 25