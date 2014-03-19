JAL to start Narita-Melbourne route and resume Kona route in September
Japan Times -- May 30
Japan Airlines will launch routes linking Narita International Airport with Melbourne and Kona, Hawaii, in September.

The airline will operate one flight each way every day on both routes, the carrier said Monday.

JAL will launch the Narita-Melbourne route on Sept. 1, covering the second-largest city in Australia. The route will add to the existing one between Narita and Sydney, Australia’s biggest city.

JAL decided on the move as it expects demand growth thanks to the Japan-Australia economic partnership agreement, which came into force in January 2015.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 31
Govt. report: Boost needed in rural tourism
A record number of foreign tourists visited Japan last year, but they stayed mainly in big cities. Government officials now plan to boost inbound tourism further by attracting more travelers into the countryside. (NHK)
May 30
JAL to start Narita-Melbourne route and resume Kona route in September
Japan Airlines will launch routes linking Narita International Airport with Melbourne and Kona, Hawaii, in September. (Japan Times)
May 30
Japan ranks 15th in number of foreign visitors
Japan ranked 15th in the world in terms of the number of visitors from abroad last year, a government white paper said Tuesday. (Jiji)
May 29
Kemari ball game held at a Nara shrine
An ancient ball game known as "kemari" was staged at a major shrine in Nara. The event held at Kasugataisha shrine is named "Manyo-kemari". (NHK)
May 29
Bathhouses in fog about accepting people with tattoos
While the number of foreign tourists to Japan increases, operators of bathhouses and other such facilities are perplexed, after the government approved a written statement that said access to public bathing facilities should not be restricted just because customers having tattoos, at a Cabinet meeting in February. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
New 'Diamond Route' aims to help Fukushima shine
With the aim of revitalizing its tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Fukushima Prefecture is teaming up with neighboring Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures to establish a so-called "Diamond Route" to serve as an inbound tourism route linking major sightseeing spots. (the-japan-news.com)
May 27
Western Japan prison to be converted to hotel
A former juvenile prison in the city of Nara in western Japan, built in 1908 and designated as an important cultural asset, will be converted into a hotel, the Justice Ministry said Friday. (Jiji)
May 26
Legoland Japan offers family discounts after complaints about high fees
Outdoor theme park Legoland Japan on Thursday started selling one-day family tickets that offer discounts of up to 25 percent in response to complaints about higher fees compared with other parks. (Japan Times)
May 25
Hiroshima street food guide (on Miyajima Island)
I hope you're hungry because we're about the go on a street food eating binge on Hiroshima's amazing island, Miyajima. (ONLY in JAPAN)
May 25
Three reasons you should go to Kyoto right now
There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time. (rocketnews24.com)