NHK -- May 31
Summer temperatures have pushed up demand for icy treats in Osaka.
A fruit shop that serves bowls of shaved ice flavored with homemade syrup says sales are up this month, with more than 200 bowls sold on some days.
On Tuesday, the mercury hit 29.9 degrees Celsius, the hottest this year for the city in western Japan.
A 30-year-old man on a business trip from Sapporo said he was really enjoying his first bowl of shaved ice this year.
Tokyo's ban on high school girls working in the controversial JK industry goes into effect this summer
A committee of Japan's Lower House has reached a broad agreement on a supplementary resolution to be attached to a bill paving the way for abdication by the country's Emperor. The resolution would urge the government to study establishing female branches of the Imperial family after marriage by its female members. (NHK)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he had been listed as an executive member of a school operator run by his friend and received a salary, as opposition parties intensified their offensive against him alleging he favored the operator in connection with a plan to establish a new university department. (Japan Today)
This year's report, approved by the Cabinet, shows that the number of people who took their own life declined to 21,897 in 2016, the lowest level in 22 years. But the figures also show that suicide was the top cause of death among people in five age groups from 15 to 39, a trend that stands out amid a decline in other generations. (Japan Times)
