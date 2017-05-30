Summer temperatures have pushed up demand for icy treats in Osaka.

A fruit shop that serves bowls of shaved ice flavored with homemade syrup says sales are up this month, with more than 200 bowls sold on some days.

On Tuesday, the mercury hit 29.9 degrees Celsius, the hottest this year for the city in western Japan.

A 30-year-old man on a business trip from Sapporo said he was really enjoying his first bowl of shaved ice this year.