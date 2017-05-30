Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the mission accomplished by the Ground Self-Defense Force engineering units in South Sudan was historically significant.

Abe was speaking at a ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday to mark the end of an over 5-year UN peacekeeping operation by the GSDF in South Sudan. The last unit had all returned to Japan by last week.

In the ceremony, attended by about 350 people, the unit's commanding officer reported to Defense Minister Tomomi Inada that all personnel had returned safely.

Abe said the mission in South Sudan became the longest in the history of international cooperation by the Self-Defense Forces, and that it made the most remarkable achievements.

Abe also said the last unit shouldered an expanded role under Japan's new security laws last December, which allow the country to defend UN staff and aid workers should they come under attack.

「駆け付け警護」の任務が初めて付与された南スーダンでのPKO（国連平和維持活動）が終了したことを受けて、30日に防衛省で隊旗返還式が行われました。 安倍総理大臣：「南スーダンPKOへの施設部隊の派遣は過去最長となり、同時に過去最大規模の実績を残してくれました。