A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a Niigata City love hotel room on Monday night, police said, adding that a man in his 40s was found lying on the floor near the bed, unconscious after apparently having cut his wrists.

According to police, the incident occurred in the hotel in Chuo Ward. Fuji TV reported that at around 6:30 p.m., a man called police and said that he had "killed someone" in the hotel room. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman collapsed on the bed, already derad.

The victim has been identified as Naoko Kobayashi, a part-time employee and resident of Nishikan Ward. Police said she had been strangled to death.

29日夜、新潟市の簡易ホテルで女性の遺体が見つかり、警察は殺人事件として捜査しています。 遺体が見つかったのは、新潟市中央区の簡易ホテルです。