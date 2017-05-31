2 US aircraft carriers to drill in Sea of Japan
NHK -- May 31
US Defense Department officials say the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the Sea of Japan for a joint drill with another aircraft carrier.

A drill involving 2 US aircraft carriers in the waters off the Korean Peninsula is exceptional. The US military apparently plans to use the drill to put pressure on North Korea.

The USS Ronald Reagan had been training south of Japan after leaving Yokosuka base, near Tokyo, on May 16th.

The flattop will conduct a joint drill with the USS Carl Vinson, which is already maneuvering in the waters off the Korean Peninsula.

アメリカのCNNは、西太平洋に展開している空母「カール・ビンソン」と「ロナルド・レーガン」が31日にも日本海で合同訓練を始めると報じました。　2隻の空母には水上艦、数隻と潜水艦2隻が同行します。この合同訓練は、北朝鮮に対する軍事的圧力強化の一環で数日間、行われます。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 31
Princess Mako leaves for Bhutan
Japan's Princess Mako has left for an official visit to Bhutan. (NHK)
May 31
Sumo wrestler Takayasu promoted to ozeki
In professional sumo, wrestler Takayasu has officially been promoted to Ozeki, the second highest rank in Japan's traditional sport. (NHK)
May 31
2 US aircraft carriers to drill in Sea of Japan
US Defense Department officials say the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the Sea of Japan for a joint drill with another aircraft carrier. (NHK)
May 31
Japan Inc. steps up hunt for full-time workers
Japanese companies are increasing hiring of full-time employees as they scramble to secure workers amid a labor shortage, raising hopes that the tight demand will translate to higher wages. (Nikkei)
May 31
Tokyo's ban on high school girls working in the controversial JK industry goes into effect this summer
The lengthy, multi-syllabic nature of Japanese vocabulary means that words used in discussing social phenomena often evolve into abbreviated versions in order to streamline conversations. A prime example is "JK." (Japan Today)
May 31
Female Imperial family status to be studied
A committee of Japan's Lower House has reached a broad agreement on a supplementary resolution to be attached to a bill paving the way for abdication by the country's Emperor. The resolution would urge the government to study establishing female branches of the Imperial family after marriage by its female members. (NHK)
May 31
Govt. report: Boost needed in rural tourism
A record number of foreign tourists visited Japan last year, but they stayed mainly in big cities. Government officials now plan to boost inbound tourism further by attracting more travelers into the countryside. (NHK)
May 31
Abe praises returning SDF peacekeepers
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the mission accomplished by the Ground Self-Defense Force engineering units in South Sudan was historically significant. (NHK)
May 31
Shaved ice in demand as temperatures soar
Summer temperatures have pushed up demand for icy treats in Osaka. (NHK)
May 31
Woman found dead in Niigata love hotel; suspect found by bed with slashed wrists
A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a Niigata City love hotel room on Monday night, police said, adding that a man in his 40s was found lying on the floor near the bed, unconscious after apparently having cut his wrists. (Japan Today)