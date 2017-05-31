US Defense Department officials say the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the Sea of Japan for a joint drill with another aircraft carrier.

A drill involving 2 US aircraft carriers in the waters off the Korean Peninsula is exceptional. The US military apparently plans to use the drill to put pressure on North Korea.

The USS Ronald Reagan had been training south of Japan after leaving Yokosuka base, near Tokyo, on May 16th.

The flattop will conduct a joint drill with the USS Carl Vinson, which is already maneuvering in the waters off the Korean Peninsula.

アメリカのCNNは、西太平洋に展開している空母「カール・ビンソン」と「ロナルド・レーガン」が31日にも日本海で合同訓練を始めると報じました。 2隻の空母には水上艦、数隻と潜水艦2隻が同行します。この合同訓練は、北朝鮮に対する軍事的圧力強化の一環で数日間、行われます。