NHK -- May 31
In professional sumo, wrestler Takayasu has officially been promoted to Ozeki, the second highest rank in Japan's traditional sport.
The Japan Sumo Association held an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday and approved the promotion. The association sent messengers to the wrestler and his stable master to convey the decision.
Accepting the promotion, Takayasu said he will work hard and play fair sumo, so as not to disgrace the name of Ozeki, or Champion.
As Sekiwake, or 3rd highest-ranked wrestler, Takayasu scored 11 wins and 4 losses in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament that ended in Tokyo on Sunday. He has amassed 34 wins in the 3 latest tournaments, exceeding the threshold considered necessary for Ozeki promotion.
Takayasu will be the first Ozeki promoted in 2 years. There are currently 2 other Ozekis -- Terunofuji and Goeido.
伝達式を終えた新大関・高安が会見を行いました。
A committee of Japan's Lower House has reached a broad agreement on a supplementary resolution to be attached to a bill paving the way for abdication by the country's Emperor. The resolution would urge the government to study establishing female branches of the Imperial family after marriage by its female members. (NHK)
This year's report, approved by the Cabinet, shows that the number of people who took their own life declined to 21,897 in 2016, the lowest level in 22 years. But the figures also show that suicide was the top cause of death among people in five age groups from 15 to 39, a trend that stands out amid a decline in other generations. (Japan Times)
