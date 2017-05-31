Sumo wrestler Takayasu promoted to ozeki
NHK -- May 31
In professional sumo, wrestler Takayasu has officially been promoted to Ozeki, the second highest rank in Japan's traditional sport.

The Japan Sumo Association held an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday and approved the promotion. The association sent messengers to the wrestler and his stable master to convey the decision.

Accepting the promotion, Takayasu said he will work hard and play fair sumo, so as not to disgrace the name of Ozeki, or Champion.

As Sekiwake, or 3rd highest-ranked wrestler, Takayasu scored 11 wins and 4 losses in the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament that ended in Tokyo on Sunday. He has amassed 34 wins in the 3 latest tournaments, exceeding the threshold considered necessary for Ozeki promotion.

Takayasu will be the first Ozeki promoted in 2 years. There are currently 2 other Ozekis -- Terunofuji and Goeido.

伝達式を終えた新大関・高安が会見を行いました。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
