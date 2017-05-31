Japan's Princess Mako has left for an official visit to Bhutan.

This is the 3rd official overseas visit for the princess, who is the eldest daughter of Prince and Princess Akishino. She is also the first grandchild of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

A commercial plane carrying the princess left Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday morning for Singapore, a transit destination.

During her 9-day trip through Thursday next week, the princess will attend a welcome ceremony in the capital Thimphu on Friday. She will also deliver a speech at the Japan Week there, expressing hope for deeper bilateral friendship.

秋篠宮ご夫妻の長女・眞子さまが31日午前、ブータンに向けて羽田空港を出発されました。ご婚約報道後、初めての外国訪問となります。 眞子さまは午前11時ごろ、羽田空港で関係者の見送りを受けて笑顔で搭乗口から機内に向かわれました。シンガポールを経由して来月1日にブータンに入られます。