Tomomi Inada has been replaced as Japan's defense minister after she stepped down to take responsibility for a controversy that has been swirling around her.
She said an internal inspection found it was illegal for officials to withhold records on Japan's peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Inada said, "This series of problems could lead to public distrust of how the Defense Ministry and the SDF handle the disclosure of public information. Repeated media reports suggest leaks of information were coming from inside and that could erode trust in their governance. As a result that has led to the very serious problem of the loss of morale in members of the forces in their daily duties in Japan and abroad."
The internal inspection found that Inada did not approve withholding the record.
But it also said it couldn't deny the possibility of her being told the copies existed.
The inspection says the Ground Self Defense Force inadequately decided not to disclose the records in July and October last year, fearing disclosure requests would increase.
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Kyodo)
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea. (NHK)