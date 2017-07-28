Inada resigns in scandal
NHK -- Jul 28
Tomomi Inada has been replaced as Japan's defense minister after she stepped down to take responsibility for a controversy that has been swirling around her.

She said an internal inspection found it was illegal for officials to withhold records on Japan's peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Inada said, "This series of problems could lead to public distrust of how the Defense Ministry and the SDF handle the disclosure of public information. Repeated media reports suggest leaks of information were coming from inside and that could erode trust in their governance. As a result that has led to the very serious problem of the loss of morale in members of the forces in their daily duties in Japan and abroad."

The internal inspection found that Inada did not approve withholding the record.

But it also said it couldn't deny the possibility of her being told the copies existed.

The inspection says the Ground Self Defense Force inadequately decided not to disclose the records in July and October last year, fearing disclosure requests would increase.

PKO（国連平和維持活動）の日報問題に関する特別防衛監察の結果の責任を取って、稲田防衛大臣が安倍総理大臣に辞表を提出し、受理されました。　（政治部・吉野真太郎記者報告）　稲田大臣はすでに総理官邸を後にしていて、防衛省での記者会見を終えました。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
