Jobs for everyone as key Japanese indicator tops 1.0

Japan had more than one regular full-time job opening for every applicant on average -- the first this has occurred since November 2004 when the government started collecting data.

Tweet Japan's ratio of jobs to applicants for regular workers in June rose to 1.01 on seasonally adjusted terms, up 0.02 point from May, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Return of Fukushima festival (NHK) A traditional summer festival featuring samurai on horseback has begun in the Soma region of Fukushima Prefecture.

Admission fees at Imperial sites proposed (NHK) A task force of the main governing Liberal Democratic Party has proposed collecting admission fees at Imperial facilities to raise funds for their maintenance as tourist attractions.

NHK cameras in Hokkaido capture flash of light (NHK) Several NHK cameras in Hokkaido have captured what appears to be a flash of light when a missile fired by North Korea is believed to have fallen off Japan's northernmost prefecture.