Japan had more than one regular full-time job opening for every applicant on average -- the first this has occurred since November 2004 when the government started collecting data.
Japan's ratio of jobs to applicants for regular workers in June rose to 1.01 on seasonally adjusted terms, up 0.02 point from May, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Kyodo)
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea. (NHK)