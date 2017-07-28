The Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors group has become the world's number one automaker in terms of unit sales for the first time.

Major automakers have been reporting how many cars they have sold in the world during the first half of this year.

The latest release was from Toyota Motor and that shows the Renault-Nissan group's sales have topped those of Volkswagen and Toyota.

Toyota says that its group, which includes Daihatsu and Hino, sold more than 5.12million vehicles around the globe in the January-June period. That lags behind Nissan group which delivered 5.26 million vehicles.

Volkswagen came in second with 5.15 million.