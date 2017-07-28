The Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors group has become the world's number one automaker in terms of unit sales for the first time.
Major automakers have been reporting how many cars they have sold in the world during the first half of this year.
The latest release was from Toyota Motor and that shows the Renault-Nissan group's sales have topped those of Volkswagen and Toyota.
Toyota says that its group, which includes Daihatsu and Hino, sold more than 5.12million vehicles around the globe in the January-June period. That lags behind Nissan group which delivered 5.26 million vehicles.
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Kyodo)
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea. (NHK)