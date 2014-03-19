Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate topping one billion passengers since its opening in 1978.

At the ceremony, Makoto Natsume, president of the airport's operator, Narita International Airport Corp., said, "We will work hard for the airport to be chosen by customers." He anticipated fiercer competition in the future between airports in and out of Japan, due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Susanne Sanaei, an American, said that she was "very surprised" to be the one-billionth passenger.