Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate topping one billion passengers since its opening in 1978.
At the ceremony, Makoto Natsume, president of the airport's operator, Narita International Airport Corp., said, "We will work hard for the airport to be chosen by customers." He anticipated fiercer competition in the future between airports in and out of Japan, due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Susanne Sanaei, an American, said that she was "very surprised" to be the one-billionth passenger.
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Kyodo)
"The entire Kisoji is in the mountains" - this opening phrase about an ancient trail in Toson Shimazaki's classic novel "Before the Dawn" still holds true today. The 11 post towns on the Kisoji section of the Nakasendo road are linked by a road that runs through tree-covered mountains. I walked the section between Midono-juku and Tsumago-juku, post towns in Nagiso, to get a taste of what travelers in the Edo period (1603-1867) experienced as they walked this path. (the-japan-news.com)