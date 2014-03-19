Hagerty sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Japan
Jiji -- Jul 29
Businessman William Hagerty was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Japan on Thursday in a ceremony that took place on the White House grounds.

Following an introduction by Vice President Mike Pence, Hagerty took the oath of office, with his left hand on a Bible held by his wife, Chrissy.

"I look forward to the challenge ahead of us," Hagerty, 57, said before an audience. "We're going to make a wonderful contribution to what is already a wonderful relationship."

Noting that now is "a momentous time" for the bilateral alliance, Pence said, "The United States and Japan stand together resolutely to confront whatever threats are posed to us, especially those posed by the regime in North Korea."

News source: Jiji
