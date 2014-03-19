Businessman William Hagerty was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Japan on Thursday in a ceremony that took place on the White House grounds.
Following an introduction by Vice President Mike Pence, Hagerty took the oath of office, with his left hand on a Bible held by his wife, Chrissy.
"I look forward to the challenge ahead of us," Hagerty, 57, said before an audience. "We're going to make a wonderful contribution to what is already a wonderful relationship."
Noting that now is "a momentous time" for the bilateral alliance, Pence said, "The United States and Japan stand together resolutely to confront whatever threats are posed to us, especially those posed by the regime in North Korea."
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Kyodo)
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea. (NHK)